MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Colorful, candy-filled Easter eggs are pouring into bags and boxes all across the state. Organizers of Easter egg hunts are putting finishing touches on plans, but with one eye on the weather.

“It’s a lot of fun, a great time for families and kids who have a safe place to hunt eggs,” Darla Benjamin said.

She is organizing the second annual Easter egg hunt for Grace Church in Roseville, scheduled for 5:15 p.m. Saturday between Easter services.

“We’re putting about 4,300 out, so it’s a fair amount. Everybody pitched in to pack them all,” Benjamin said.

At last year’s Easter egg hunt, children and their families could be seen in short sleeves, and running around on greening grass. We hate to say it but the grass and light attire will be as rare tomorrow as the “golden egg.” Parts of central and northern Minnesota are under a winter storm warning, where heavy snowfall totals are predicted.

“It’s going to be cool, but we’re in Minnesota,” Benjamin said.

That’s a positive outlook for sure. But if you’re like most Minnesotans who are growing increasingly winter-weary, Assistant State Climatologist Pete Boulay has some disappointing news for you.

“I hate to break the news to them, but this is closer to normal than you think,” he said.

Boulay added that snow and cold is actually pretty typical whenever Easter comes early. He adds that the past three Easters were unusually warm. Not since the 2013 and 2014 springs have we endured weather this cold and snowy.

“This March may finish exactly normal in the Twin Cities. So if you want a normal March, this might be it,” Boulay said.

To add a bit more disappointment consider that the projected short-term outlook calls for still more of the same, with no real warmup in sight.

“Unfortunately, it’s not finishing the way people might want it to finish,” Boulay said. “You’d like to see some 60 degree temperatures at the end of March, not that’s not what we’re getting now.”

What it really means is that all those dirt-laced snowbanks lining yards and streets will stick around awhile.

But then again, consider those ugly piles a bit more cover for hiding Easter eggs.

“You know, the lure of candy and toys and Easter eggs, I don’t know if that would be anything to deter them,” Benjamin said. “It might deter us adults but not the kids.”