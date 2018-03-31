MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It may be spring, but it looks like winter.

Snow fell overnight in the Twin Cities and around the state, with parts of northern Minnesota seeing as much as 10 inches of snow.

It’s hard to miss the bright shades of pink, purple and blue eggs against the backdrop of fresh white snow.

The annual Easter egg hunt went on as planned at Sibley Park in Minneapolis. Last year kids could wear T-shirts. This year, they warmed up inside at Audubon Park in northeast Minneapolis before heading out to hunt.

“I had to get my boots from downstairs actually. I thought I was done with the whole boot thing,” Melissa Ringstad of Fridley said.

The metro area got a few inches of snow with it getting heavier moving further north. In Andover, residents had their snow blowers out and running.

“At this time of year we’re pretty much sick of it. A lot of people are looking forward to fishing and it’s only six weeks away,” Richard Lee Shelby said.

Others tried to take advantage of the snow. While it was cold, it was a sunny day for a walk with the dogs.

But there is something very Minnesotan about an Easter egg hunt in the snow. But many hope it’s the last holiday where boots are a requirement.

The forecast for April 1 calls for lows in the teens meaning it could be the coldest Easter we have had in 10 years. And that is no April Fools’ joke.