Mike Augustyniak and Jennifer Mayerle (credit: CBS)

Check out the links below that were mentioned in the Saturday Morning show.

Harlem Globetrotters

Easter Bunny At Southtown

Home and Garden Show

Corduroy @ Children’s Theatre

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch