Filed Under:Local TV, Red Rabbit, St. Paul, Wild Onion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A staple along St. Paul’s Grand Avenue is closing after two decades.

Saturday is the last day of business at Wild Onion. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook last month saying in part, “It’s been a great run” and, “We’re very proud and grateful, but it’s time for a change.”

After Saturday, Wild Onion will be converted into the Twin Cities’ second Red Rabbit location. The kitchen will be upgraded with a wood fire pizza oven and wood fire grill. It’s expected to open by mid-summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch