MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Easter Sunday isn’t usually a day for jokes, so when it fell on April 1 this year, there weren’t too many April Fools’ Day pranks on social media.
Even Ely, the North Shore town that’s always ready with a joke, isn’t fooling around.
They simply created a hashtag: #ElyIsNoJoke, with the promise of something in a couple weeks.
Even so, there were a few businesses and organizations that kept up the prankster tradition:
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
The top-ranked airport is experimenting with an outdoor pool at the Terminal Two aircraft viewing area.
To get in costs $10. Drinks and inflatable toys cost extra.
The brewery is offering dog-owners a waters-from-around-the-world flight for their four-legged drinking buddies.
The flight, which currently offers both “Wowi Maui” and “A Lick of Laos,” costs $10.
The Weisman Art Museum gets an ultra-modern, simple redesign.