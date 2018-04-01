MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forty-one Chihuahuas are recovering after being rescued from “unsanitary and overcrowded” conditions in northern Minnesota.

The Animal Humane Society says the Chihuahua mixes, including unweaned puppies, were rescued Wednesday from a single-family home in Carlton County.

The sheriff’s office says it received a complaint about a home in Silver Township, and the residents agreed to surrender the Chihuahuas.

Each of the dogs will receive a full medical evaluation, vaccinations and behavioral care, the humane society said.

The dogs are not currently up for adoption, but the humane society is asking for funds to help the dogs on their recovery.