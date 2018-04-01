Filed Under:Minneapolis Police Department, Narcan

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police are set to train officers to use a potentially life-saving antidote for opioid overdoses.

Chief Medaria Arradondo and Mayor Jacob Frey on Monday will kick off the training and the release of naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. The department plans to first equip officers in south Minneapolis’ Third Precinct, which has seen a higher number of opioid deaths.

Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder says about 125 officers are expected to be trained by the end of the week. He says as officers are on their regular patrol, they’re coming across incidents where Narcan would be helpful to save a life.

