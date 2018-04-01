MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Plowable snow looks to be headed for the Twin Cities metro. This is not an April Fool’s joke.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow will begin Monday after the morning commute and continue through the evening, overnight and into Tuesday.

Accumulations Monday are expected to be light, but Tuesday will be a different story.

“Tuesday morning and Tuesday evening’s commute will be the worst of the week by far,” Augustyniak said. “Snow will be falling heavier at that point, and it will be a little bit colder.”

As for snow totals, those remains difficult to forecast.

Augustyniak says that by the end of Tuesday plowable snow could blanket central and southern Minnesota, with higher totals likely just south of the Twin Cities metro.

Following the snow, it won’t feel like April.

February-like temperatures look to stick around through the workweek, with highs for the Twins home opener Thursday in the mid-30s.

“If we only get to 36, that will tie the record for the coldest home opener in the modern era, since Target Field was built,” Augustyniak said.