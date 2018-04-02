Filed Under:Minnesota Wild, Ryan Suter

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter has a broken right ankle that will require surgery, putting his availability for the playoffs in doubt.

The Wild announced the diagnosis Monday before hosting Edmonton, when Suter’s streak of 242 consecutive regular-season games ended. That’s the third-longest in franchise history. Suter was hurt Saturday at Dallas when he crashed leg-first into the end wall.

Suter already set a career high this season with 45 assists, which also beat his own franchise record for defensemen. Almost half of those assists came on a power play. Suter is also second in the NHL with an average ice time per game of 26:46. No player in the league has been on the ice more since 2012, when Suter signed with the Wild.

