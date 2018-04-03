MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County officials are asking the driver in an Andover hit-and-run that seriously injured a 36-year-old man to “do the right thing” and come forward.

On January 28, 36-year-old Casey Kearns was walking on Round Lake Boulevard service drive when he was struck by a vehicle just south of the G-Will Liquor store.

Kearns was seriously injured, and the driver took off. The driver’s identity remains unknown.

Kearns’ injuries were extensive and include fractures to every one of his ribs, as well as fractures to both femurs in multiple places. He also had internal injuries that required placement of a temporary trach.

He was in Intensive Care Unit for 5 weeks and been hospitalized ever since. Soon, he’ll be transferred to a long care facility where he will remain for up to a year.

No witnesses have come forward on the incident. Kearns’ only recollection is that the vehicle was possibly a panel truck with unknown color or description.

Kearns’ family is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-run driver.

“We ask that anyone with any information on this case step up and do the right thing. We will continue our investigation, but hope that the driver will also choose to do the right thing before we find them. The victim, and the victim’s family, deserve to have resolution in this case,” Anoka County Sheriff James Stuart said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Gabriel Lee at 763-324-5212.

The case remains under investigation.