MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – There were hundreds of crashes and spin-outs overnight and into Tuesday morning as an April snowstorm swirled over much of Minnesota, ushering in a return to snow-covered landscapes and treacherous driving conditions.

The State Patrol reports that between 8:45 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday, there were 174 crashes, 157 spin-outs and two jackknifed semis. None resulted in serious injuries or fatalities.

On Monday, when the snowstorm descended on Minnesota, there were more than 200 crashes and almost the same number of spin-outs during the day. Likewise, none of those crashes resulted in serious injuries or fatalities.

10:30 AM: This morning's snowfall is impacting road conditions across central and southern Minnesota. Check https://t.co/aHQ4hNPqVT for the latest updates, including snow plow cams (image below shows conditions along I-90 near Albert Lea) #mnwx pic.twitter.com/YcpJJZhazy — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) April 3, 2018

The snow is expected to continue falling through the day Tuesday. The Twin Cities metro could see between 4 and 8 inches of accumulation, while communities in southeastern Minnesota could up to a foot of snow.

As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says roads around the Twin Cities are partially covered with snow, while roads in southern and west-central Minnesota are fully covered.

Following the storm, the snow might stick around for a bit.

Temperatures for the rest of the week are expected to be well below average, with highs only reaching the upper 30s.