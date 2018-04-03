With the return of spring I thought we’d be turning a corner, but it looks like we have a little more winter left. In the spirit of positivity, I’m choosing to soak up as much cozy as I can before winter takes a short break. That means turning on the fire, sipping a warm beverage, and making spicy, soup-like dishes.
This is a recipe from one of my favorite cookbooks, Vegan Yum Yum. Not only are the photographs amazing, but the food is too. Even if you don’t eat a vegan diet, these recipes still work with non-vegan ingredients. A few of the ingredients may be unfamiliar, but I assure you that they are easy to find. Penzey Spices has black mustard seeds, tumeric and garam masala. Most grocery stores have red lentils either in the bulk or ethnic sections. Once the ingredients are located, the cooking part is quite easy. Good luck and stay cozy!
Creamy Broccoli Dal
By Lauren Ulm of Vegan Yum Yum
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 to 2 tbsps. vegetable oil
- 1 tsp. cumin seeds
- 1 tsp. black mustard seeds
- 1/4 cup onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup red lentils
- 1 small head of broccoli, florets and tender stems, chopped (about 2+ cups)
- 2 cups water
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup soy milk or cow’s milk
- 1 tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 tsp. turmeric
- 1/2 tsp. garam masala
- 1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes
- Salt to taste
Directions:
- Heat oil on medium-high heat in a medium saucepan.
- Add the cumin, mustard seeds, onion, and lentils.
- Fry until the mustard seeds start popping and lentils have taken on some color, being careful not to burn.
- Add the broccoli, water and salt. Bring to a boil, then cover and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally. The broccoli should be getting soft.
- Reduce heat to low and add soy milk (or cow’s milk), soy sauce, lemon juice, turmeric, garam masala, red pepper flakes, and salt.
- Using a blender (or immersion blender), puree half of the mixture and stir well to incorporate into the dal.
- Taste and adjust seasonings as needed.
- Serve immediately.