With the return of spring I thought we’d be turning a corner, but it looks like we have a little more winter left. In the spirit of positivity, I’m choosing to soak up as much cozy as I can before winter takes a short break. That means turning on the fire, sipping a warm beverage, and making spicy, soup-like dishes.

This is a recipe from one of my favorite cookbooks, Vegan Yum Yum. Not only are the photographs amazing, but the food is too. Even if you don’t eat a vegan diet, these recipes still work with non-vegan ingredients. A few of the ingredients may be unfamiliar, but I assure you that they are easy to find. Penzey Spices has black mustard seeds, tumeric and garam masala. Most grocery stores have red lentils either in the bulk or ethnic sections. Once the ingredients are located, the cooking part is quite easy. Good luck and stay cozy!

Creamy Broccoli Dal

By Lauren Ulm of Vegan Yum Yum

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 to 2 tbsps. vegetable oil

1 tsp. cumin seeds

1 tsp. black mustard seeds

1/4 cup onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup red lentils

1 small head of broccoli, florets and tender stems, chopped (about 2+ cups)

2 cups water

1/2 tsp. salt

1 cup soy milk or cow’s milk

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1/2 tsp. turmeric

1/2 tsp. garam masala

1/2 tsp. red pepper flakes

Salt to taste

Directions: