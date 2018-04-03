MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — With more than a half-foot of snow for most of the Twin Cities metro, there has to be some relief in sight, right?

Not really, according to WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer.

After nearly 36 hours of continuous snowfall in central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, it’s looking like this snow will stay on the ground for quite a while — with a few chances to add more, as the week goes on. Shaffer says the line of snow will taper off to flurries overnight as skies clear, but it will bring a blast of cool air, keeping temperatures in the 30s for the foreseeable future.

Thankfully, most of the snow is melting on-contact as soon as it hits the highways, keeping the roads clear. Side streets won’t be so lucky, with more accumulation reported on those roadways. Gusts of wind, however, are keeping visibility low, adding to drive times in the evening rush hour.

In the meantime, a winter weather advisory will remain in effect across central and southern Minnesota overnight. By morning, skies will be clear but temperatures will drop to the teens overnight, and may not even hit 30 degrees through the day. Still, the sunshine could compact and melt some of the snow, but may weigh down the snow, making shoveling even tougher.

Minneapolis may even see a few flurries around Target Field Thursday, making it one of the coldest in years at a forecast high of 35 degrees. Temperatures in the Twin Cities may not make it above freezing again until Sunday, when another round of storms could bring a combination of rain and snow to the Metro.

There is a glimmer of hope — Shaffer says some model data is showing a warmup in mid-April, with temperatures potentially hitting the 50s. But, alas, those temperatures are below the average high of the upper 50s for that time of year.