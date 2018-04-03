MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On this day 50 years ago, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his final speech in Memphis, Tennessee. In his “I’ve been to a mountaintop” speech, King reflected on his life’s work.

People gathered at the Minnesota Historical Society Tuesday night to discuss the speech. It’s part of a series that examines the historical materials from the year 1968.

“Those words, that speech known generically as “the mountaintop speech,” really continues to resonate for people because there’s still so much work to be done, even as we celebrate the work that has already been done,” Professor Saje Mathieu of the University of Minnesota said.

The day after he made that speech, Dr. King was assasinated.

CBS News will have special coverage Wednesday from Memphis, Tennesse on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.