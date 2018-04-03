(Photo Credit: Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Would you rather do your taxes or do just about anything else?

A new Wallethub survey shows that more than a third of Americans would move to another country to avoid having to deal with Uncle Sam.

Nearly a quarter of people would get an IRS tattoo, 15 percent of people would take a six-month vow of silence, nearly 15 percent said they’d take a vow of celibacy, and 11 percent would name their kid “Taxes.”

Furthermore, 51 percent said they’d rather serve jury duty than do their taxes, 13 percent would rather swim with sharks, and 5 percent would rather break their arm.

Possibly connected: 90 percent of those surveyed believe that the government is not spending their tax dollars wisely.