MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — March Madness ended Monday night, but it’s time for college hoops fans to plan for next year.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament comes to Minneapolis in 2019. Fans hoping to go to the Final Four can apply to the ticket lottery between now and the end of May.

Tickets cost $210 each. You get that money back if you’re not selected, minus a $25 application fee.

You can apply for up to four tickets on the Minneapolis Final Four website.