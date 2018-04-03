MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Voters in Wisconsin go to the polls today to decide a number of issues. Here’s a look at two questions being asked statewide.

First, an expensive and openly partisan race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. It’s between a conservative appointed by Gov. Scott Walker and a liberal who drew support from former Obama administration officials.

Voters will also vote on a constitutional amendment that would do away with the Wisconsin state treasurer. The office has been around since Wisconsin became a state, but its duties have shrunk in recent years, leading to a push to get rid of the office altogether.

We’re also watching for the outcome of the mayoral race in Hudson, between incumbent Rich O’Connor and council president John Hoggatt.