MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Goats and chickens on a central Minnesota farm were able to escape early Wednesday morning after a barn caught fire and was completely destroyed.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the fire started around 4:30 a.m. in a barn on the 28000 block of Sauk Valley Road in St. Martin Township.

The homeowner, 53-year-old Daniel Kremers, reported to police that he noticed the barn glowing when he got up for work and realized it was on fire.

After grabbing a fire extinguisher, he rushed to knock down the flames, which he suspects were started by heat lamps in homemade goat huts.

While all the animals that lived in the barn are believed to have escaped, the structure was a total loss.

No other injuries were reported.