MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota has landed at the top of another list. According to WalletHub, we are the least stressed state.

Wallethub compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Four out of the top five states are in the Midwest.

The survey looked at stress levels in four main categories: work, money, family and health.

Minnesota ranked at the bottom of the list in stress levels over health and money, and 49th in family stress. We rank among the highest credit scores, and have a high number of psychologists per capita.

North Dakota and Utah were the next least-stressed states behind Minnesota. Wisconsin ranked sixth on the list.

The report found the most stressed state was Louisiana.

The American Psychological Association’s annual Stress in America survey, meanwhile, found no regional differences in stress levels.