ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Wild rookie forward Luke Kunin has undergone surgery to repair a torn ACL is in left knee.

The Wild said Wednesday the surgery was successful and was performed by Dr. Michael Stuart at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Kunin suffered the injury on March 4 against Detroit. He is expected to return to play in about six to seven months.

