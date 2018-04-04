(credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota farmers are not happy with how President Donald Trump’s “trade war” with China is going after Beijing retaliated Wednesday with the announcement of a proposed 25 percent tariff on soy beans.

“The last thing the administration should be doing is starting a trade war on the back of American farmers,” said Michael Petefish, the president of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.

The group says that China is Minnesota’s top export market, adding that the country purchases 61 percent of total U.S. soybean exports.

The MSGA says it hopes the White House reconsiders its recent tariff plans.

“We have already seen soybean futures down nearly 40 cents as of this morning,” said Minnesota Soybean CEO Tom Slunecka, in a statement Wednesday. “That’s more than a billion dollars lost in value for our crop just this morning.”

The announcement from Beijing comes after the Trump administration proposed tariffs Tuesday on $50 billion of Chinese goods.

Along with tariffs on soybeans, China also threatened Wednesday to place tariffs on autos and aircraft to match the $50 billion figure.