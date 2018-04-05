MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State officials are saying “enough is enough” to distracted drivers.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office held an interactive demonstration at Moniticello High School. Students ran down a line while trying to text people.

They told us it would make them think twice before texting and driving.

“I didn’t really know what was happening,” Monticello student Matthew McGowan said. “I was sending a text to my friends something stupid and then I just get plowed and ran into three other people. Very scary.”

In Minnesota, texting citations climbed more than 23 percent last year. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, distracted driving contributes to an average of 59 deaths a year.