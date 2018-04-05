Filed Under:Fatal Crash, Head-On Crash, New Ulm, Nicollet County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 41-year-old New Ulm man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County shortly before 8 a.m. There, a Ford pickup was traveling westbound on the highway when it collided with a Chevy van heading eastbound.

The driver of the van, identified as Michael John Reinharts, died from injuries suffered in the crash. A passenger in the same vehicle, a 31-year-old New Ulm man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 68-year-old Charles Henry Elder of Mankato, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says everyone was wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The road conditions were snowy and icy. Further details on how the crash occurred have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch