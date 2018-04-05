MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 41-year-old New Ulm man was killed in a head-on crash early Wednesday morning.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred on Highway 14 in Nicollet County shortly before 8 a.m. There, a Ford pickup was traveling westbound on the highway when it collided with a Chevy van heading eastbound.

The driver of the van, identified as Michael John Reinharts, died from injuries suffered in the crash. A passenger in the same vehicle, a 31-year-old New Ulm man, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup, 68-year-old Charles Henry Elder of Mankato, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The state patrol says everyone was wearing seat belts and alcohol is not believed to be a factor. The road conditions were snowy and icy. Further details on how the crash occurred have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.