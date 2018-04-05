(credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Target has reportedly agreed to revise how it performs background checks for people seeking entry-level jobs following complaints that it systematically discriminates against blacks and Hispanics.

According to a report in The New York Times, the Minneapolis-based retailer agreed to bring in experts to review how the company uses background checks and to pay a modest settlement fund. However, the company has not admitted to any wrongdoing.

The complaints against Target are centered on background checks for entry-level jobs in the United States and the company’s apparent policy of automatically rejecting applications from people convicted of offences that include violence, theft, fraud or drugs in the last seven years.

The complaints allege that Target’s policy is systematically discriminatory against blacks and Hispanics since both groups are convicted of crimes at higher rates than their white counterparts.

Such complaints against background checks are not unique to Target.