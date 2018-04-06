(Photo credit: Scott Walker Q105 Tampa)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNET) — Best Buy has joined a growing list of companies whose customers may have had their information stolen by hackers.

As reported by CNET, hundreds of thousands of Delta Airlines, Sears and Kmart online shoppers could have had their names, addresses, and credit card information stolen.

Now, Best Buy says it was also affected by the same breach, due to its use of online customer service software from [24]7.Ai during a 15-day period when its online chat tool was infected with malware.

“As best we can tell, only a small fraction of our overall online customer population could have been caught up in this [24]7.ai incident, whether or not they used the chat function,” the company said in a released statement.

Best Buy has offered free credit monitoring services, and is assuring its customers they won’t be liable for any illegal transactions.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNET contributed to this report.)