MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his two kids in the car.
It happened Thursday night around 8:30 in Stewartville. Police say Timothy Toppin of Rochester admitted he was “showing off” for his kids when he crashed into a ditch.
Authorities say his wife thought he was drunk and flagged down a Rochester squad car. They were able to ping his cell phone and find him.
Authorities say his blood alcohol level was 0.20. That’s twice the legal limit.
Toppin is facing charges for DWI and child endangerment.
This is a felony level crime. He will get a felony and not get to be alone with his kids for at least 2 years. Nasty violation as it should be.