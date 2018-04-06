Filed Under:Drunken Drinking, Timothy Toppin

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota father was arrested for allegedly driving drunk with his two kids in the car.

It happened Thursday night around 8:30 in Stewartville. Police say Timothy Toppin of Rochester admitted he was “showing off” for his kids when he crashed into a ditch.

Authorities say his wife thought he was drunk and flagged down a Rochester squad car. They were able to ping his cell phone and find him.

Authorities say his blood alcohol level was 0.20. That’s twice the legal limit.

Toppin is facing charges for DWI and child endangerment.

 

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    April 6, 2018 at 4:33 pm

    This is a felony level crime. He will get a felony and not get to be alone with his kids for at least 2 years. Nasty violation as it should be.

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch