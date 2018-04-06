MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the Gophers’ young guards will transfer from the University of Minnesota, the team announced Friday.

Jamir Harris just completed his freshman season with the Gophers.

The New Jersey native played in 28 games for the Gophers this year. He finished seventh in scoring and ranked third in 3-pointers made with 38.

Last month, the Gophers announced forward Davonte Fitzgerald was leaving the program. Fitzgerald has already earned his degree and has one year of athletic eligibility remaining.

The Gophers finished 15-17 in a season marred by sexual assault accusations against Reggie Lynch and an injury to forward Amir Coffey.