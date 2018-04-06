Filed Under:Local TV, National Weather Service, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a record-setting snowfall this week, Minnesota is breaking more winter weather records… in the middle of spring.

The National Weather Service said Friday was St. Cloud’s coldest April 6 on record, at 21 degrees. The Twin Cities tied the record cold at 26 degrees. The record low temperature for this date in Eau Claire is 29 degrees, but it only got down to 30 degrees Friday.

This week’s snow on Tuesday and Wednesday ranged from 7 to 12 inches in parts of the Twin Cities, making it the largest April snowfall in 34 years.

WCCO Meteorologist Chris Shaffer says things could warm up next weekend to the upper 40s, though that’s still below average for this time of year.

