Frank’s Recipe: Mama V’s Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients:

1/2- stick Butter

1-teaspoon Cinnamon

½ cup Brown Sugar

2- Packages of Pillsbury Original Crescent rolls

½ Cup finely chopped Walnuts

Pam cooking spray

Mini muffin tins or paper tins. Must be mini!

Directions:

Place the softened butter in a bowl and add the ½ cup of brown sugar.

Mix these two together thoroughly. Add one teaspoon of cinnamon. When butter and brown sugar and cinnamon are mixed, add the walnuts and mix again.

Open the crescent rolls and divide into rectangles on a cutting board.

Use a knife to spread the sugar/butter mixture evenly on the crescent roll.

The mixture should cover the dough evenly but shouldn’t be too thick.

Next, role up the dough on itself keeping it tight as you role. Cut the dough in half then cut it in half again. This should yield 4 equal segments.

Spray some Pam in the mini muffin tins. Place one roll in each tin.

Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden at 375. Don’t burn them. Enjoy.

Amelia’s Recipe: Mama V’s Cream Puffs

Ingredients:

1-cup Water

1-cup Flour

1-stick Butter

3-Eggs

1- 16 ounce Heavy Whipping cream

1-carton Vanilla flavored instant Jell-O pudding

Jell-O pudding 1-cup Milk

Powdered sugar

Directions:

For cream puffs:

In a sauce pan, put one cup of water and melt a stick of butter bringing to a boil. When it boils add one cup of flour. Remove this from the heat and stir together.

Stir in one egg at a time very thoroughly until each egg is absorbed in the mixture.

Take the dough mixture, about a full tablespoon, and place on a cookie sheet pushing dough from a wider bottom to narrower top to form the puff.

Bake the cream puff dough in the oven about 35 minutes at 400-degrees. Do not open the oven while they are baking.

For the filling:

In a mixing bowl add milk, cream, and pudding. Whip until fluffy. Set aside in refrigerator.

After the cream puffs are cool cut them in half. Remove some of the doughy part inside with your fingers.

Now, fill the cream puff with the vanilla filling.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar and enjoy!

Chris’ Recipe: Chocolate Chip Dip

Ingredients:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

½ cup butter, softened

¾ cup confectioners’ sugar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 cup (6 ounces) miniature semisweet chocolate chips

Graham cracker sticks (can substitute with Nilla Wafer cookies or Scooby-Doo Graham Cracker Sticks)

Directions:

In a small bowl, beat cream cheese and butter until light and fluffy. Add the sugars and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in chocolate chips. Serve with graham cracker sticks. Yield: 2 cups.