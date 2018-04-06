By Mary McGuire
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — The opioid crisis has become so widespread, the nation’s top doctor is doing something we haven’t seen in 13 years.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams is issuing the first national public health advisory to fight the epidemic and it revolves around Naloxone, a life-saving drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The announcement came at the National Prescription Drug Abuse Summit where Adams urged more people- including family, friends and those who use opioids- to learn how to administer and carry Naloxone.

Commonly sold under the brand name Narcan, the drug can be given through a nasal spray or an injection.

More on the announcement can be found here.

This week, the national pharmacy chain CVS announced it would automatically apply a discount for anyone without insurance who is buying Naloxone.

