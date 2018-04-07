MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash between a transport truck and a hockey team bus in Canada has left 14 people dead and 14 others hurt, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. North American-born players between the ages of 16 and 20 compete on the team. It’s not clear so far how many players were killed.

The Broncos president released a statement on the crash:

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted condolences to the victims and their families:

I cannot imagine what these parents are going through, and my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy, in the Humboldt community and beyond. https://t.co/2cIn2CTy08 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 7, 2018

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the victims and their families.