MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash between a transport truck and a hockey team bus in Canada has left 14 people dead and 14 others hurt, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. North American-born players between the ages of 16 and 20 compete on the team. It’s not clear so far how many players were killed.

canadian hockey team bus crash 14 Dead In Bus Crash Involving Canadian Hockey Team

(credit: Humboldt Broncos/Twitter)

The Broncos president released a statement on the crash:

“Our thoughts and prayers are extended to the families of our staff and athletes as well as to all who have been impacted by this horrible tragedy.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted condolences to the victims and their families:

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help the victims and their families.

