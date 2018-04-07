MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 25-year-old man is in custody after allegedly slashing his girlfriend in St. Cloud Friday night.

Shawn Ronald Baker is being held on domestic assault and felony assault charges.

St. Cloud Police say officers first received reports of the attack just after 8 p.m. When they arrived at the apartment on the 100 block of 4th Avenue Northeast, they found the 20-year-old victim with knife wounds on her head. The injuries were not life threatening, and she was taken to St. Cloud Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Baker had left the apartment by the time police arrived, but they found him later at the 600 block of 8th Avenue North. He was taken into custody without incident.

The St. Cloud Police are still investigating the incident.