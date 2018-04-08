MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Not everyone is annoyed by the late season snow. It was a busy day at Buck Hill in Burnsville.

Hundreds came out to hit the slopes on skis and snowboards. Staff members said they were surprised by the number of people who came for the first time this season, on what could be the last day it’s open.

We ran into one family who is loving the extended snowboarding season.

“It’s wonderful, it’s mild. We have a little bit of snow to remind us that it’s still snowboard season,” Laura Leonard of Prior Lake said. “We are 100 percent thrilled about it. My husband just bought a season pass so he is able to use that for next year starting spring, late spring.”

The Leonard’s say they aren’t ready to be done yet. They plan to go up to Duluth to snowboard again next weekend if the slopes are open.