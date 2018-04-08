MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Firefighter who died at work was laid to rest on Sunday.

Mapleton Firefighter Timothy Royce died from an apparent heart attack at the end of last month. He was 58 year old. His passing came a few hours after he responded on two emergency calls on March 29.

He was found by his by co-workers.

“The fire service in Minnesota and across the nation is a brotherhood and a family. When one of ours dies in the line of duty and passes away, it’s our obligation really to support the family, the community, the fire department and the lost loved one throughout the entire process. That’s why we’re here today,” Minnesota State Fire Chief’s Association President John Cunningham said.

Royce leaves behind two adult children. He joined the Mapleton Fire department in 2001 and previously served as Second Assistant Chief.