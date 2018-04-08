MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say the westbound side of the Mendota Bridge was shut down Sunday night after as many as 20 cars were involved in crashes due to slippery roads.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the westbound lanes of the Highway 55 Bridge in Mendota Heights had to be closed after several vehicles crashed on the bridge. The State Patrol says approximately 20 vehicles were involved in the crashes.

Authorities say none of the crashes involved serious or fatal injuries.

Snow hit the Twin Cities metro late Sunday afternoon and into the evening, causing dozens of crashes and spin-outs across the metro.

The State Patrol says that between 6 a.m. and 8:30 p.m., there were 132 crashes state-wide and 13 injury accidents. One serious injury accident happened in St. Peter, there were 75 vehicles that spun out or went off the road.