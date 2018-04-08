MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Sunday night that tickets for a potential first-round playoff series will go on sale Monday.

The Timberwolves are currently the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference with two regular season games left. They host the Memphis Grizzlies Monday night, and host the Denver Nuggets Wednesday night to finish the regular season.

The Timberwolves are one of five teams battling for four open spots in the Western Conference Playoffs. They are all within one game of each other. The Timberwolves can clinch a playoff spot Monday night with a win over the Grizzlies and if San Antonio beats Sacramento, and Portland beats Denver.

Tickets will go on sale at noon Monday and can be purchased on the Timberwolves web site or by calling (612) 673-1234. Only potential first-round playoff tickets will be on sale, and prices will start at $25 per seat.

The Timberwolves have not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2003-04 season.