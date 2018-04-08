MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another shot of snow is headed toward the Twin Cities, and it could leave a couple inches on the ground ahead of the Monday morning commute.

Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says the snow will start falling over the metro Sunday afternoon, with most of the initial snowfall melting on contact.

However, as the snow continues into the night, it will likely accumulate. Totals look to be around 1 to 3 inches in the metro, with higher totals to the southeast.

Along the Minnesota river valley in southern Minnesota, more snow is expected, with anywhere from 3 to 6 inches accumulating.

Looking ahead, a warm-up is coming.

Highs are expected to climb throughout the workweek and reach 50 degrees ahead of a possible weekend thunderstorm.