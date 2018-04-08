MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins game Sunday afternoon against the Mariners has been postponed due to coming snow.

The Twins announced that the game will be made up on May 14 at 6:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game can use their tickets for the make up game or exchange their tickets for any future regular season game.

Postponed game tickets will not be refunded.

Snow is expected to start falling in the Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon and continue into the evening. By Monday morning, a few inches of accumulation could be on the ground.

The snow is the latest difficulty for Minnesota baseball fans this wintry weekend.

On Saturday, the Twins lost to Seattle 11-4 in the coldest game in team history. The temperature at Target Field at first pitch was just 27 degrees.

Likewise, the Twins home opener on Thursday was also chilly, with temperatures hovering in the mid-30s.

Average highs in Minneapolis for this time of year are in the low 50s.