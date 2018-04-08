(credit: White Bear Lake Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the northeast metro are asking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult who might be lost.

The White Bear Lake Police Department says that 22-year-old Roberto Marquez was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving his home to walk to the Super America on Century Avenue.

Authorities are concerned for his welfare due to the cold weather.

Marquez is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a slight beard.

He is believed to be wearing a green jacket, dark jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on Marquez is asked to call police at 651-429-8511.