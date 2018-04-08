Filed Under:Missing Man, Missing Person, Vulnerable Adult, White Bear Lake
(credit: White Bear Lake Police Department)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the northeast metro are asking the public’s help in finding a vulnerable adult who might be lost.

The White Bear Lake Police Department says that 22-year-old Roberto Marquez was last seen Saturday afternoon leaving his home to walk to the Super America on Century Avenue.

Authorities are concerned for his welfare due to the cold weather.

Marquez is described as standing 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and a slight beard.

He is believed to be wearing a green jacket, dark jeans and a blue shirt.

Anyone with information on Marquez is asked to call police at 651-429-8511.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch