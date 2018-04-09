MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Maple Grove teen is facing charges for bringing a gun to school last week.

Joshua Zor Bernard Jr., 18, is charged with one count of theft and one count of bringing a dangerous weapon onto school property.

According to the criminal complaint, police found the loaded 9mm Glock handgun during a traffic stop on April 5. He later told police he’d had the gun in his backpack throughout the school day at Osseo Area Learning Center.

Although he initially told police a friend gave him the gun for protection, he later admitted he stole it from the center console of an unlocked vehicle in Brooklyn Park. Investigators later verified that claim.

Police also found more ammo in the backpack and said Bernard had a small amount of marijuana on him during the search.

If convicted on all counts, Bernard could face up to 25 years in prison.