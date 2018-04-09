MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says an 18-year-old Fosston man fell asleep before causing a near head-on crash that injured four people Sunday.

According to the state patrol, the incident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday on Highway 71 near Jade Rose Drive in Clover Township in Hubbard County.

There, a Ford Expedition driven by Jason Voxland was traveling north on the highway when he fell asleep, crossed the center line and struck a southbound Dodge Ram pickup pulling a boat/trailer. The collision caused the boat/trailer to break free and it then collided with a southbound Chevy Silverado, damaging the front passenger door.

The Dodge Ram and Ford Expedition went off the road and came to rest in the southbound ditch.

Voxland and a 50-year-old passenger in the Ford Expedition were taken to St. Joseph’s in Park Rapids for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Dodge Ram were also taken to St. Joseph’s for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Chevy Silverado were uninjured in the incident.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and everyone was wearing a seat belt, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.