MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the ’90s, Shari Lewis had a children’s television show that ended with “The Song That Never Ends.” Many Minnesotans feel like they’re in the midst of the winter that never ends.

While temperatures, which at points last week were about 30 degrees below normal for this time of year, will get closer to regular this week, there’s still the possibility that we’re going to see even more spring snow.

And this after just digging out once again. WCCO meteorologist Matt Brickman says that parts of the state saw about a half-foot of snow over the weekend.

The heaviest snow on Sunday fell in southwestern MN. Don't put away your shovels yet, there's another chance of snow this weekend. #mwnx pic.twitter.com/b1HtFP5Upc — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) April 9, 2018

Monday’s temperatures should top out in the upper 30s, and Tuesday is looking to be the start of a warm-up, with highs in the low 40s, followed by about 50 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, though there could be some raindrops mid-week, and potential thunderstorms on Friday.

Those storms should, like a broken record, bring colder temperatures back to the area, with highs likely topping out at or below 40 degrees. Brickman said the weekend may also bring more snowflakes and brisk winds.

The good news is that it’s been nearly three decades since we’ve had a winter that saw snow in both October and May. The bad news is that it feels as though we may be overdue.