MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are around 60 million vehicles on U.S roads today are under recall and in need of repairs, a growing problem that can have deadly consequences.

Last month in Indianapolis, a 2008 Pontiac G6 was pulled out of a frigid pond. Anthony Burgress, 24, had parked the car on a hill with his 3-year-old daughter inside.

He got out to talk to someone and his daughter hit the gear shift out of park and the car rolled right into the water.

Burgress jumped in, saved his daughter, but couldn’t get himself out. It turned out his car was under recall because the gear shift could easily move out of gear without hitting the break.

Many of those 60 million vehicles on the roads have yet to be fixed.

It is reasonably easy to check and see if your car is one of those on a recall list. All it takes is a quick search of your VIN online at this website.