HEWITT, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s authorities say an 85-year-old man has died after he was trampled by a cow at a farm in Otter Tail County.

Officials say Delbert Horn, of rural Hewitt, was trying to tag a calf Sunday when he was trampled.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Horn.

