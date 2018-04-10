CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — There isn’t much golf being played at Hazeltine National Golf Club right now, but that won’t be the case in 10 years.

The course will become the first American venue to hold the Ryder Cup tournament twice.

Officials from the PGA of America and Hazeltine National Golf Club gathered on Tuesday to talk about the 2028 Ryder Cup and why they chose to bring it back to Chaska.

The Olympic gold-medal winning curling team, Team Schuster, brought the Ryder Cup back to the golf club and took part in the festivities.

Hazeltine’s president said the course is the ideal place to hold the tournament again — in part — because it’s so big.

“You have to have a championship-caliber golf course to be able to do one of these events. We do… but honestly, it’s the infrastructure, it’s the space… that allows an event like this to grow bigger and bigger,” said Bob Fafinski, president of Hazeltine National Golf Club.

The course did prove to be lucky for the United States, who won a 17-11 victory in the match play tournament in 2016. More than 150,000 fans roamed Hazeltine over the three-day tournament.

The next big event here at Hazeltine will be the 2019 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. That will be happening in June of 2019.