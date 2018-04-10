(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minneapolis Public Schools are instituting a new policy that allows students to indicate their preferred name and the gender they identify as.

The school district unveiled their new initiative aimed at inclusion, called Out4Good.

“This important change allows for students to have their name and gender properly reflected in our systems, brings about greater visibility and respect for our #transgender and gender non-conforming students, and helps build strong student/staff relationships,” the Twitter account connected with the initiative wrote Monday.

Very proud to announce that Minneapolis Public Schools now allows for Preferred Names and Gender to be reflected in our student database. (@MPS_News) pic.twitter.com/jWXEbhv5c8 — Out4Good (@Out4GoodMPS) April 9, 2018

Students who wish to have the districts forms reflect their chosen name and gender are being directed to fill out a form, available on a district webpage. The form asks students to indicate their preferred name, and whether they identify as male, female or non-binary.

“A student’s record can be amended to reflect any changes in names and pronouns from those listed on government records such as birth certificates,” the policy reads. “We all deserve to be referred to by our proper names and pronouns. Having one’s gender identity recognized and validated is important. Refer to all students and staff by their preferred name and gender pronoun.”

The form requires a parent or guardian’s signature if the student in question isn’t at least 18 years of age.