MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – University of Minnesota football coach PJ Fleck said Tuesday the Gophers’ Spring Game has been moved to April 12.

The game was originally set for Saturday, April 14, and has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday due to weather concerns. The game will be played at TCF Bank Stadium.

Current weather models are hinting at a storm coming to the Twin Cities that could bring a mix of rain and snow Friday and Saturday.

The event is free and open to the public. Fleck will announce more details for Thursday’s game as they are finalized.

The Gophers will enter year two of the PJ Fleck era after a 5-7 season in 2017. Minnesota signed the No. 23-ranked recruiting class back in December, and nine members of the class enrolled in January. They are participating in spring practices.

Minnesota’s 12 regular season games in 2018 will be against teams who had a combined 87-67 record last year. The schedule also includes seven teams who went to a bowl game.

The Gophers will open the regular season on Thursday, Aug. 30, against New Mexico State at TCF Bank Stadium.