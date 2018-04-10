(Photo by Thinkstock)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People love their pets like they’re members of the family. Now, a new survey reveals how much people spend on their favorite furries.

A new survey from OppLoans found that, on average, Americans spend about $126 dollars to keep their pets happy and healthy.

Here in Minnesota, the average is about $86 a month.

The survey also found that dog owners spend about $47 more per month than cat owners.

Additionally, the group spending the most on their pets currently — millennials. They spend $173.67 per month on their animals, according to the survey.