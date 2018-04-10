(credit: Malzkorn/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is fast approaching — believe it or not — and with it comes all the wonderful outdoor music festivals.

On Tuesday, Rock The Garden, the Walker Art Center’s annual summer music festival, released its indie-ladden lineup that features local to international acts.

The lineup is headlined by singer-songwriter crooner Father John Misty, indie-pop singer/guitarist Feist and jazz saxophonist bandleader Kamasi Washington.

Popular Minneapolis acts are also on the bill, too, and include hip-hop rapper P.O.S. and folk-soul-country singer-songwriter Chastity Brown.

Nashville singer-songwriter Nikke Lane, Philadelphia rock and rollers Low Cut Connie and Shame, a British post-punk band, round out the rest of the acts.

The summer festival is slated for June 16. Gates open at 1 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets will be available to the general public on April 12 for $74. Tickets can be purchased online at Etix.com.

Here’s the full lineup schedule:

Saturday, June 16

1:00 pm – Gates open

Main Stage

2:30 pm – Low Cut Connie

3:45 pm – Nikki Lane

5:15 pm – Kamasi Washington

7:00 pm – Feist

8:45 pm – Father John Misty

Garden Stage

4:35 pm – Shame

6:20 pm – Chastity Brown

8:05 pm – P.O.S

10:00 pm – Gates close