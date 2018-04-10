MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is fast approaching — believe it or not — and with it comes all the wonderful outdoor music festivals.
On Tuesday, Rock The Garden, the Walker Art Center’s annual summer music festival, released its indie-ladden lineup that features local to international acts.
The lineup is headlined by singer-songwriter crooner Father John Misty, indie-pop singer/guitarist Feist and jazz saxophonist bandleader Kamasi Washington.
Popular Minneapolis acts are also on the bill, too, and include hip-hop rapper P.O.S. and folk-soul-country singer-songwriter Chastity Brown.
Nashville singer-songwriter Nikke Lane, Philadelphia rock and rollers Low Cut Connie and Shame, a British post-punk band, round out the rest of the acts.
The summer festival is slated for June 16. Gates open at 1 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m.
Tickets will be available to the general public on April 12 for $74. Tickets can be purchased online at Etix.com.
Here’s the full lineup schedule:
Saturday, June 16
1:00 pm – Gates open
Main Stage
2:30 pm – Low Cut Connie
3:45 pm – Nikki Lane
5:15 pm – Kamasi Washington
7:00 pm – Feist
8:45 pm – Father John Misty
Garden Stage
4:35 pm – Shame
6:20 pm – Chastity Brown
8:05 pm – P.O.S
10:00 pm – Gates close