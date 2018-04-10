MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cass County officials are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside a flipped car in a river Tuesday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, the sheriff’s office received a report at 6:41 a.m. Monday of a vehicle crash near Gull Lake Dam Road and Gull Lake Lane in East Gull Lake.

Upon arrival, emergency responders located a 2012 Mercedes-Benz passenger call on its roof in Gull River. The driver, a 61-year-old man of Nisswa, was the only occupant and found deceased in the vehicle.

The initial investigation has determined the vehicle was traveling west on Gull Lake Dam Road when it went through the intersection of Gull Lake Lane into the river.

An autopsy is scheduled and the crash remains under investigation.